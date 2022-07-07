Lexus Electrified Sport Concept makes UK debut at Goodwood

The new Lexus Electrified Sport Concept made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of speed, the car was first unveiled back in December of last year as part of Lexus’s all-electric future.

Lexus also showed off a number of other vehicles at Goodwood, this included their RZ 450e, their NX 450h+, and more.

The concept model was making its first appearance outside Japan since being unveiled by Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda in December 2021. It drew crowds of admirers across the four-day event and praise from the media. Auto Express magazine described it as a “fully electric successor to the Japanese brand’s LFA sports car” with styling that “really has the ‘wow’ factor.” Autocar likewise considered it to be “a spiritual successor to the LFA” and said that Lexus will use the experience of developing the concept for other future EV models “as part of a drive to emphasise the brand’s dynamic focus.”

The Lexus Electrified Sport Concept is a vision for a future all-electric, high-performance model. Its styling, initially developed at Lexus’ Calty design studio in California, presents bold proportions and a low ride height while the performance potential of its electric powertrain and solid state battery technology suggests 0-62mph acceleration in the low two-second area and a cruising range of more than 430 miles. Its powerful combination of design and performance references the look and spirit of the Lexus LFA V10 supercar, which itself was a major attraction at the Festival of Speed when it made its first appearance at the event 10 years ago.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus Electrified Sport Concept car over at the Lexus website at the link below.

Source Lexus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals