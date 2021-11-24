Coffee drinkers looking for a compact portable espresso maker that requires no batteries or power connection to function, may be interested in the Leverpresso Pro coming to the end of its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign after raising over 5 times its required pledge goal. Just over a day remains on the campaign for the high-end portable lever espresso maker that has been under development for the last 6 years. The fully hand operated espresso maker provides an easy way to brew a quality cafe style espresso wherever you may be.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $216 or £162 (depending on current exchange rates).

Leverpresso Pro espresso maker

“No need for a big storage space. If you have enough space to store a water bottle in your kitchen, you can enjoy a café-quality espresso in the comfort of your home. The simple design complements any interior for a moment of extracting coffee in an old-fashioned way – an analog experience, only for you. Simplify your morning routine. With just hot water and ground coffee, Leverpresso lets you enjoy your favorite cup of espresso in under 2 minutes. “

If the Leverpresso Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Leverpresso Pro portable espresso maker project checkout the promotional video below.

“The extraction is fully manual and you can control your entire experience – the pressure, the amount, the extraction time to create a perfect cup of coffee. With the help of the pressure gauge, you can adjust the pressure more precisely. The piston allows for intuitive and sophisticated control, which applies pressure to the coffee evenly every time.”

“The Leverpresso Pro machine makes 60 ml of espresso (Double Shot) with 16~20 grams of ground coffee and the filtering capabilities have been increased by using an IMS Competition Line Filter which is especially designed for Leverpresso Pro.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable espresso maker, jump over to the official Leverpresso Pro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals