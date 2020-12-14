Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT $689 mini PC reviewed

YouTuber ETA Prime has been able to get his hands on the new Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT mini PC, providing a great overview video of what you can expect from the Internet of things mini PC. Powered by 8th generation Intel processors, the ThinkCentre M90n IoT performs as fast and reliable as a regular PC, in a small form factor. It’s also compatible with ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One monitors, enabling you to create the perfect all-in-one.

Being fanless, the ThinkCentre M90n IoT is far quieter than most PCs and meets the most stringent of durability tests says Lenovo, including military standards and can withstand the harshest of work environments, such as a desert or high altitude.

“In this video we take look at the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT it has been on sale for $129 for the last few weeks and over all, I’m pretty impressed by this little Fanless Windows 10/Linux Mini PC. In this video we take a look at the PC, go over the specs, test out some web browsing, 4K video playback from Youtube and PLEX, Test out some lite PC gaming using games like Minecraft, Overwatch, and world of warcraft and finally test out some of our favorite emulators like Redream for Dreamcast, PPSSPP for PS and DOlphin for Gamecube. “

Features of the ThinkCentre M90n IoT mini PC :

– From tapping into the Internet of Things (IoT) to extending legacy systems

– Delivers real flexibility and reliability

– With 4G and I/0 Box capabilities

– Diverse connectivity and multi-user options

– Compact and fanless, it can be housed almost anywhere

– Features first-rate security and durability.

Source : ETA Prime : Fanless Tech

