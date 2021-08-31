Lenovo RealWear HMT-1 wearable assisted reality solutions

Lenovo and RealWear have joined forces to bring wearable assisted reality solutions to enterprise customers offering RealWear’s HMT-1 combined with Lenovo’s ThinkReality XR cloud platform. The collaboration will offer workers’ access to optimized, hands-free 2D applications and Lenovo is now offering the RealWear HMT-1 family of assisted reality wearable devices through its global sales network. Jon Pershke, Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business Development, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group explains more :

“To fulfill the ThinkReality vision of making it easier than ever to build, deploy, and manage enterprise XR solutions at scale, Lenovo is collaborating with a growing ecosystem of hardware and software solution providers,” – “The addition of RealWear’s field-proven monocular device on the ThinkReality platform means we’ll be able to support an even larger and growing number of enterprise customers as they equip industrial frontline workers with cutting-edge XR technology that improves workplace safety and drive unprecedented ROI.”

” RealWear, the world’s leading provider of assisted reality solutions for frontline industrial workers, today announced a global collaboration to bring assisted reality solutions to enterprise customers. The combined technologies and resources of both companies will enable customers to select, deploy and scale right-fit extended reality (XR) technologies worldwide.”

“The RealWear HMT-1 works with hundreds of powerful software applications from RealWear Ready solution partners, each optimized for completely hands-free voice control. That means no scrolling, swiping, hand gestures, or tapping – just simple voice commands. The HMT-1 can be used for remote mentor video calling, document navigation, guided workflow, mobile forms and industrial IoT data visualization. The device boasts more than 200 voice-controlled apps for hundreds of industrial use cases.”

Source : Lenovo

