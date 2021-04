Lenovo Legion 2 Pro poses for the camera

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Lenovo Legion 2 Pro smartphone and now we have some actual photos of the handset.

The leaked photos give is a good look at the design of the new gaming smartphone it also reveals some more information on some of the handsets features.

It will apparently feature a 44 megapixel side pop up camera and one the back of the device there will be a 64 megapixel main camera.

The new Lenovo legion 2 Pro will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and also with 16GB of RAM, we can expect a number of different storage options on the device.

Lenovo will be making this new gaming smartphone official at a press event on the 8th of April and we will have full details on the handset then, along with some more photos.

Source Myfixguide

