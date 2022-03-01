Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i laptops

Lenovo has this week showcased its new IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i laptops at the Mobile World Conference 2022. Announcing that the 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor will start at €1099 and will be available to purchase during June 2022. The AMD Ryzen 6000 Series version of the laptop will be available for the same price a little later during July 2022. While the 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor priced from €999 will be available during May 2022 and a month later with the AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor again priced at €999 and available during June 2022.

IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops

“The new IdeaPad gaming laptops are portable enough to tote virtually anywhere like to class or friends’ dorm rooms for marathon gameplay sessions, yet more powerful than an ultrabook for playing top titles and tackling schoolwork (or a side hustle) without breaking the bank. A quick peek under this machine’s hood reveals powerful processing and graphics for budding gaming prowess and top-notch streaming – making it a great choice for first-time gamers who could also use a little help from Lenovo’s signature gaming keyboard. Another device designed for daily use for gaming, school or work is the ultra-light Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse that delivers performance, comfort and precision for all the right moves and 80 million clicks.”

“It’s hard to forget that first feeling of exhilaration when finally gaming with high-octane gaming swag. Built with a streamlined design, prepare to fall in love with the quiet Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 series with cool blue decorative piping accents surrounding its rear I/O cutout. Offering more than a cleaner look and feel, this updated rear notch design also enables better port accessibility, cable management, and for slipping it into a backpack with ease.

These sleek, minimalist Windows 11 gaming laptops with up to a 165Hz refresh rate deliver a gorgeous gaming experience and killer quality videos via an entertainment system that’s gaming-optimized and packs top-notch performance with an option of up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors or with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors.”

Source : Lenovo

