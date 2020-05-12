Lenovo Chromebook Duet now available from $280

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet can be used as a laptop with a full-sized keyboard, or as a tablet when the keyboard is detached and is now available at al lower price point than previously thought, from just $280. The tablet features a 10.1″ display with thin 9.13mm bezels and a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixxels in 400 nits brightness, for sharp details and color says Lenovo.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T Octa-Core processor supported by ARM G72 MP3 800GHz, the tablet is equipped with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of eMCP storage together with an eight megapixel autofocus rear camera and two megapixel fixed focus front camera.

“The day is finally here! Nearly 5 months to the day since we first laid eyes on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, the company has delivered one to our office and we’re taking off the wraps to reacquaint ourselves with the 10-inch Chrome OS tablet. It’s no secret we and countless others have been looking forward to this device for months.”

Features of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet :

– Use as a tablet or laptop – unique design with detachable keyboard you can take anywhere

– Mobile & convenient 10 inch FHD IPS touchscreen

– Boots in under 10 seconds & runs automatic updates in background

– Unique dual-tone Ice Blue & Iron Grey design & sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover

– Free 12 month Google One membership that includes 100 GB of storage

For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Lenovo online store by following the link below.

Source : Lenovo : Engadget : Chrome Unboxed

