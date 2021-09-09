LEGO Super Mario 64 ? block set unveiled

Lego have announced the launch of a new LEGO Super Mario 64 ? block set, the set comes with 2,064 pieces and four detailed buildable Mario levels.

These include Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble., they also come with a range of Mario figures.

As well as including levels from the Super Mario 64 game, the ? Block set includes several microfigures of iconic characters that can be placed in the detailed scenes, such as fan-favorites Mario and Princess Peach. For interactive play, fans can also add their LEGO Mario or LEGO® Luigi™ figures for unique music and sounds from the video game, plus seek out the hidden Power Stars that reveal secret reactions from the figures.. Hints for how to find the Power Stars can be found in the Building Instructions. “We know how much Super Mario fans have loved the LEGO Super Mario experience, and wanted to tap into even more elements of the traditional game play capturing the immersive play experience of Super Mario 64,” said Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group. “It’s difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game’s iconic levels full of discovery and secrets. With this amazing set, we’re building on the exciting play experience of LEGO Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans.”

You can find out more information about the new LEGO Super Mario 64 ? block set over at Lego at the link below.

