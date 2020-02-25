LEGO playing card shooter fires 6 cards a second

LEGO enthusiasts looking for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in this awesome LEGO playing card shooter, capable of launching six playing cards per second at unsuspecting targets. Watch the demonstration video below which includes full instructions on how to build your very own LEGO playing card shooter.

The LEGO playing card shooter has been published to the “Brick Experiment Channel” YouTube channel which is available via the link below. The channel has a variety of creations including a 100 wheel LEGO vehicle LEGO powered submarine and even a paper shredding system using LEGO gears. the channel specialises in “nerdy experiments with Technic LEGO bricks”

For more information on the Technic LEGO bricks jump over to the official LEGO website. “LEGO Technic provides a challenge for experienced LEGO builders. Your child can build advanced, real-life functions like gearboxes and steering systems.”

Source : YouTube : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals