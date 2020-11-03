Cellings unisex leggings stimulate your muscles for more intense workouts

A new pair of workout leggings capable of stimulating muscles thanks to integrated pads within their fabric have been launched by a Kickstarter this month. Using strategically placed electrical muscle stimulation pads the Cellings unisex leggings can boost the intensity of lower body workouts whether it be for strength or flexibility.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $159 or £124, offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Cellings leggings Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Cellings leggings project watch the promotional video below.

“Cellings is pair of unisex leggings that assists with muscle toning thanks to the effects of Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology and special fabric. Although its effects are maximized when incorporated with a lower body exercise routine, we’ve upgraded it so that whether you’re actively engaged in workouts or just out and about, you can benefit from Cellings any time, anywhere.”

“Strategically placed Electrical Muscle Stimulation pads boost the intensity of lower body strength training & help relax muscle fibers. Our leggings support and take care of 4 core body parts, which include the abdominal area, hip, and front / back thigh.”

The Cellings unisex leggings offer 15 levels of intensity for you to choose from depending whether you would like to work out your hamstrings and glutes or core muscles and hip area. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Cellings leggings crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

