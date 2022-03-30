Left handed Rolex GMT Master II unveiled

Earlier we saw some new watches from Tudor and now we have a new one from Rolex, a new left-handed Rolex GMT Master II.

This is the first left-handed sports model that Rolex has released. Everything has been switched from the normal GMT Master II and this new watch is designed to be worn on your right wrist.

The new GMT Master II comes with a green and black ceramic bezel and the watch has already been given the nickname of the ‘Sprite’.

Rolex is unveiling a novel, unexpected version of the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II. On this watch, the crown and crown guard are on the left side of the watch case. The date aperture and the Cyclops lens have also moved and appear at 9 o’clock. This required several technical adjustments in terms of the movement and the Superlative Chronometer certification, for which the protocol, as well as some of the final tests, had to be adapted.

Made from Oystersteel and fitted with an Oyster bracelet, this watch features a two-colour monobloc Cerachrom bezel insert in green and black ceramic – a colour pairing never before seen on this model.

You can find out more details about the new left handed Rolex GMT Master II over at Rolex at the link below.

Source Rolex

