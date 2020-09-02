Learn to code with the 8BitCADE XL DIY educational gaming kit from £49



If you are looking to learn how to code you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign launched for the 8BitCADE XL. An educational DIY gaming console created to educate in a fun and rewarding way – learn code while playing retro games.

Early bird pledges are available from £49 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during November 2020.

“The world of electronics is fun, exciting and rewarding. Not to mention the growing importance of it within our society. But getting into it can be tough, frustrating and often boring. You could spend a lifetime on books and courses and not feel fulfilled.

You could buy a DIY kit, but how much does that really teach you. Many kits on the market, focus on the kit itself. The specs, screen size and what games it plays.”

The 8BitCADE XL is perfect for :

– For makers who love building and want to assemble the 8BitCADE XL.

– For gamers who want to hold a relic of our past and play over +200 retro games, experiencing them on the large 2.42 inch OLED screen with fast access via a memory chip with a customisable menu system.

– For programmers who want to utilize the 8BitCADE XL’s features to create fun and interesting programs & games – utilizing the 6 buttons, memory chip, RGB LED and so much more.

– For designers who want to customise the casing, adding their own personal design.

– For artists who want to express their inner creativity through the design of characters, splash screens, animations and more.

– For hackers who want to modify the open-source design, building on the product’s capabilities, adding their own personality and innovating their ideas.

Source : Kickstarter

