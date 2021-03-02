Learn to code with Crowbits programmable blocks

A new set of programmable building blocks has been launched via Kickstarter in the form of the Arduino, ESP32, Micro:bit based Crowbits. Enabling you to learn to code whatever your skill level may be thanks to their programmable, modular design. The Crowbits programmable building box system offers with multiple main controller modules, input modules, and output modules enabling you or your children to build a wide variety of different projects and applications.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $26 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Crowbits campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Crowbits electronic blocks project watch the promotional video below.

“In Crowbits, you will find more than 80 modules, these combine circuit systems with a LEGO-compatible block. Featuring a set of magnetically linked blocks that you can snap and click together– plus a coding element that works via Letscode- a graphical programming software. Pick up coding skills as you go! Available in three difficulty levels, Crowbits are the perfect educational tool for all ages. Start with no coding, move on to light coding, and then move on once again to fully coding. From newbies to experts, Crowbits are the premier way to learn programming and engineering.”

“We have engineered Crowbits so that you can mix and match them with your LEGO blocks, combining them with the classical block toys for an even more thrilling sort of educational fun. Because of the magnetic snaps on Crowbits, you can connect them effortlessly. All you do is align the magnetic Pogo pin connectors.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the electronic blocks, jump over to the official Crowbits crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

