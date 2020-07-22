Leak suggests 2021 Ford F-150 will start at $30,635

Truck fans know that Ford is set to launch an all-new 2021 F-150 pickup. What many have probably been wanting to know is how much the all-new truck will increase in price compared to the outgoing version. A dealer order guide has leaked that claims the 2021 F-150 will start at $30,635. If the leaked price is accurate, that would represent a price increase of only $195 compared to the outgoing F-150.

That pricing will make the new Ford pickup about $500 more expensive than a similar Chevrolet Silverado. The $30,635 price is for an F-150 XL 4×2 Regular Cab. One of the biggest changes for the 2021 pickup is the addition of a 3.5-liter PowerBoost Hybrid V6 promising up to 700 miles of driving on a single tank of fuel and an onboard electric generator.

The hybrid powertrain will be available on every trim of the pickup. The upgrade will add $4495 when replacing the entry-level 3.3-liter V6. Going hybrid from the 2.7-liter EcoBoost will reportedly add $3300. Going hybrid instead of the 5.0-liter V-8 or 3.5-liter EcoBoost adds $2500. For those wanting four doors, the XLT SuperCrew will start at $42,005, a gain of $290 compared to the outgoing model.

via CarsDirect

