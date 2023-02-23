Lava Yuba 2 Pro smartphone unveiled

Lava has unveiled its latest Android smartphone, the Lava Yuba 2 Pro and the handset comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

A MediaTek Helio G37 mobile processor powers the handset and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then it also features a microSD card slot for expansion, plus the handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 10W charging.

The Lava Yuba 2 Pro smartphone comes with Android 12 and the handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the rear of the device, there is a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera for photos and videos, there are also two VGA cameras as well.

The Lava Yuba 2 smartphones come with a choice of three different colors Glass White, Glass Lavendar and Glass Green. The handset is launching in India and it retails for INR 7,999 which is about $95 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether Lava intends to launch it in more countries.

