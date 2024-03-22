Lava O2 Budget Friendly Smartphone Launched

Lava has added a new budget friendly smartphone to its range with the launch of the Lava O2, and the handset comes with a .5-inch IPS LCD display, boasting a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and an engaging user experience. With a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, it offers decent clarity and vibrant colors for its price range.

The device is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset, fabricated on a 12nm process. This octa-core processor, featuring 2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, is paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The device runs on Android 13, offering the latest features and security updates from Android.

The smartphone comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, providing ample space for apps, media, and documents. It supports microSDXC cards via a dedicated slot, allowing users to easily expand storage without sacrificing dual-SIM functionality. The inclusion of UFS 2.2 storage technology enhances the speed of data transfer and app loading times, a notable feature for a budget device.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Lava O2’s 50 MP main camera, capable of capturing detailed images with autofocus. The camera setup also includes LED flash, HDR, and panorama features for a versatile shooting experience. Video recording is supported at 1080p@30fps. The front-facing 8 MP selfie camera, also capable of 1080p video, promises clear selfies and video calls.

The new Lava O2 comes with a comprehensive suite of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG support. While NFC is absent, the inclusion of FM radio is a nice touch for those who appreciate traditional radio broadcasts. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with an accelerometer and proximity sensors, ensure security and a smooth user experience.

Powering the Lava O2 is a robust 5000 mAh non-removable battery, promising extended usage times to get through the day with ease. The 18W wired charging capability ensures that the device can be quickly recharged, minimizing downtime. Available in Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold, it will retail for about INR 8,499 which is about $100 at the current exchange rate.

Source Lava, GSM Arena



