Inside The Last of Us Part II video series

Scott Lowe Senior Communications Manager at Naughty Dog has published the first installment of the new in-depth video series looking at the development of the highly anticipated Last of Us Part II video game.

Last of Us Part II is a PlayStation exclusive and will be launching in a few months time on June 19th 2020, offering a single player action adventure survival horror game and a direct sequel to the original The Last of Us game launched back in 2013. Players enter the role of 19-year-old Ellie, who comes into conflict with a mysterious Christian cult in a post-apocalyptic United States.

New Inside Last of Us Part II videos will be published every week for the next three weeks :

May 13th: Inside the Story

May 20th: Inside the Gameplay

May 27th: Inside the Details

June 3rd: Inside the World

“The Last of Us Part II is by far the largest and most ambitious game we’ve ever made and there will be so much for you to dig into when it arrives on June 19th. Leading up to launch, we’re releasing a brand new series of videos breaking down key aspects of the game. Each video will feature interviews with members of our team as we discuss the design, technology, and ideas that have shaped the development of our game over the last six years.

We’re kicking things off by taking a closer look at the story in The Last of Us Part II, including some of the core themes we’re exploring, a glimpse into Ellie and Joel’s life in Jackson, and how we’re broadening the world and cast of characters. Don’t worry, we’re keeping all episodes spoiler-free and there will be so much more for you to dig into on June 19th!”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals