Last Minute Deal: Linux Essentials Bundle, Save 88%

There are just a few days left to get your hands on the awesome deal on the Linux Essentials Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Linux Essentials Bundle is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39, that is a saving of 88% off the normal price.

System administrators are essential contributors to IT departments and are compensated accordingly. This course will teach you all you need to know to administer a Linux/UNIX system, including tips and tricks from professionals on potential pitfalls along your way. Over these 24 hours, you’ll learn everything you need to jump into the lucrative world of Linux system administration.

Bourne Again Shell (BASH) is a UNIX/Linux shell and command line interpreter that runs commands from a standard input file. Its most important feature is that it allows you to automate commands, thereby streamlining a program or create a system. After this course, you’ll be able to shave hours from your coding practice and build productive systems in a fraction of the time. Before you know it, employers will be knocking down your door to hire you!

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Linux Essentials Bundle over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals