Deals: The Learn to Code for Free Course

In this free HTML course, you, with Chris Castiglione as your guide, will build this Cookie Monster project. This is a 7-day course, and it comes with two hours of free and fun videos, sample code, and step-by-step tutorials. This is the BEST way to learn the basics of HTML & CSS.

Your assignment: Cookie Monster is your client. He’s applying for a job. You have seven days to launch a new website for him using only HTML & CSS. You’ve been given his headshot, bio at Sesame Street, and Cookie Monster’s Saturday Night Live Demo Reel. In addition, you have a series of videos and help from One Month to show you how. Ready to start?

What You’ll Learn:

HTML & CSS Basics

Front-end vs. back-end

HTML vs. CSS

How to learn JavaScript

How to add images to a website

How to add links, and buttons to a website

CSS background images

The basics of digital color theory

