Last Minute Deal: Just Simple Power Bank, save 26%

We have an amazing last-minute deal on the Just Simple Power Bank in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Just Simple Power Bank is available in our deals store for just $94.99, it normally retails for $129, which is a saving of 26% off the normal price.
Get extra power or turn this power bank into a dock when having limited outlets! With built-in cables and ports, you can charge multiple devices at once. It also supports Qi wireless charging for Android smartphones, iPhones, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. With QC4+, PD3.0, and Qi Fast Charge, Just Simple Power Bank is up to 4X faster than conventional charging. It has a digital display so you can see the exact percentage of the available battery. Charge up to 5 devices without the need to carry loads of wires and chargers!
Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo!
- 5 devices at once. With built-in cables & ports and Qi wireless charger
- 4X faster. Supports QC4+, PD3.0, & Qi Fast Charge
- Built-in cables. No need to carry loads of wires
- Pass-through charging. Can be used as a charging dock when having limited outlets
- Digital display. Exact percentage of available battery
- Unique suction cups. Keep your wireless charging pad attached to your smartphone for charging stability
Specs
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 0.7″H x 6″L x 2.8″W
- Capacity: 10,000mAh
- Cables/ports: USB-C, USB-A, Micro-USB
- Fast charge support: QC4+, PD3.0, & Qi Fast Charge
- Digital display
- Suction cups
- Wide compatibility
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- Android, iOS, Apple Watch, AirPods, etc
Includes
- Just Simple Power Bank
- C-C Charger
- User Manual
You can find out more details on this great deal on the Just Simple Power Bank over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.