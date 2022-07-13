Last Minute Deal: 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle

We have an awesome last-minute deal on the 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39.99, which is a saving of 97% off the normal price.

Flutter is a Google SDK for building native interfaces for iOS and Android using the Dart programming language. Flutter can integrate with existing iOS and Android codebases. It’s free and open-source. This course will get you up and running quickly, and teach you the core knowledge you need to deeply understand and build dart flutter programming thus, you will have prepared a strong foundation for Flutter applications. The basics of dart programming are dealt with in detail and students are provided to test what they have learned with code quizzes prepared for each subject.

Do you “wish there was an app for that” but don’t have the skills to bring it to life? Do you run a business and know the many benefits that an app will bring to your brand, but you don’t have at least $25,000 to pay an app developer? Are you overflowing with app ideas but lack the technical or coding knowledge to design them? There are many powerful reasons to get in on the act and develop your app using Dart and Flutter now. In this jargon-friendly course, you’ll be learning how to write simple scripts for your own apps. Access 53 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7

Know the difference between Dart & Flutter

Write simple scripts or full-featured apps

Build any Android or iOS apps

