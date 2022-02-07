Apple TV+ The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson

In addition to releasing the first trailer for the upcoming new Apple TV series Shining Girls this week. Apple has also released a new trailer for the upcoming new drama The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson. The miniseries will be premiering on Apple TV+ next month and will start on March 11, 2022. Jackson plays a lonely 93 year old man with dementia who is given a treatment to temporarily restore his memory. During which time he uses his new memory to investigate the death of his nephew.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Apple TV series is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley and stars Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Omar Benson Miller.

Apple TV+ Samuel L. Jackson drama

“Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man is forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.”

Source : Apple

