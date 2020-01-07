Epson EF-100 Android TV laser projector

Epson has created a new projector powered by Google’s Android TV operating system making it available in both white and black versions and priced at $999.

“The Epson EF-100 represents a new type of 3-chip laser projection technology designed for today’s content streamers. Based on unique Epson MicroLaser Array Technology, this projector is not only elegantly compact, but capable of producing an incredibly bright and colorful image up to 150″ on virtually any wall or dedicated screen.

Powered by Google’s Android TV, the moment you power-on the EF-100, you’re ready to use all your favourite streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, HBO NOW, Hulu, WatchESPN and more1. The world’s smallest 3LCD, true laser-based projector2, the EF-100 represents a new type of streaming experience and a significant technical achievement in mini-laser digital projection.”

Source: Epson

