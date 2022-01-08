Small powerful laser engraving machine can engrave flat & cylindrical surfaces

HiLaser is a multipurpose laser engraving machine and cutter capable of engraving on flat and cylindrical surfaces and can be positioned to engrave vertically thanks to its pivoting cutting head. The powerful industrial grade dual laser engraver is priced affordably and is now coming to the end of its Kickstarter campaign after successfully blasting past its required pledge goal.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $598 or £443 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 14% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Laser engraving machine supports flat & cylindrical surfaces

“Looking for a budget-friendly entry-level laser engraver and cutter? If you don’t have much demand for metal engraving, check out HiLaser Z4. It’s portable, easy-to-use, and versatile, good enough for starters. In order to let anyone enjoy fast and easy DIY engraving, HiLaser has launched the Z series for all your needs. From novice to expert, from home use to business, HiLaser is smart, versatile, and portable that is ready to give you the best laser engraving and cutting experience.

With the compressed spot technology, HiLaser engravers focus a 4.5W 455nm blue light that engraves at the speed up to 600mm/s with 0.05mm accuracy. It can engrave or cut on wood, bamboo, acrylic, glass, ceramic, and more, showing every detail of your design on virtually any surface. “

If the HiLaser campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the HiLaser laser engraving machine project watch the promotional video below.

“HiLaser Z4 is portable and easy to carry for a wide range of applications. Combined with a power bank, HiLaser Z4 lets you take creativity on the go for engraving anywhere at any time. HiLaser Z4 series is equipped with an innovative magnetic base for accurate handheld engraving. As the height of the base matches the laser focal length, it’s perfect for hassle-free handheld engraving of large objects. The manual height adjustment stand (sold separately) comes in handy when dealing with small objects of different heights. Using the focusing stick and indicator light, you can easily find the optimal height that yields the best results.”

“HiLaser Z3 is a smart and foldable laser engraver & cutter that has some intuitive features for DIY starters. The smart operation system and structure allow you to enjoy an easy and powerful engraving experience and get started in seconds using HiLaser Z3. Don’t limit your imagination to horizontal or vertical surfaces. The HiLaser Z3’s metal body has a rotatable design which lets you engrave any bevel within 180° by rotating the laser module. With its autofocus feature, you can mark your logo on almost any uneven surface.”

