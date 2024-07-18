Swift Laser Engraver with autofocus, pinpoint precision, batching and more

Ever found yourself frustrated with the limitations of your current laser engraving tools? Whether it’s the lack of precision, cumbersome setup, or safety concerns, these issues can seriously hamper your productivity. The Swift Laser Engraver, particularly the ComMarker B6 laser engraver, offers a compelling solution. With its deep engraving and cutting capabilities, smart auto-focus, and robust safety features

ComMarker B6

Key Takeaways Portable, industrial-grade fiber laser marking machine

Available in 30W and 60W MOPA variants

Deep engraving and precise cutting capabilities

Smart auto-focus with 0.1mm accuracy

Vivid color marking on stainless steel or titanium

Enhanced safety features including door sensor and eye protection

Compact and portable design

Efficient batch engraving capabilities

High performance with a speed of 15000mm/s and a lifespan of 100,000 hours

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $1999 or £1539 (depending on current exchange rates). This portable, industrial-grade laser engraver is available in two powerful variants: 30W and 60W MOPA. Whether you’re looking to achieve deep engraving, precise cutting, or vibrant color marking, the Swift Laser Engraver has got you covered.

Deep Laser Engraver & Cutter

Imagine being able to engrave and cut up to 2.0mm of metal with ease. The Swift Laser Engraver offers deep engraving and cutting capabilities that allow you to bring your most intricate designs to life. With the ability to produce 3D engraving results, your projects will stand out with unparalleled detail and precision. This means you can create complex designs that were previously impossible or too time-consuming to achieve with traditional methods.

Say goodbye to manual adjustments and hello to smart auto-focus. The Swift Laser Engraver is equipped with a Panasonic industrial measurement sensor that features an accuracy of 0.1mm. This ensures that your engravings are always sharp and precise, saving you time and effort. Imagine the convenience of setting up your machine and letting it do the hard work for you, ensuring each project is executed with the highest level of accuracy.

Assuming that the Swift ComMarker B6 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the Swift ComMarker B6 laser engraver project watch the promotional video below.

If you opt for the 60W model, you’ll unlock the ability to create vivid color markings on stainless steel or titanium. This feature is perfect for adding a splash of color to your projects, making them more eye-catching and unique. Whether you’re personalizing gifts, creating custom jewelry, or adding branding to products, the ability to incorporate color can significantly enhance the visual appeal and value of your work.

Safety is a top priority with the Swift Laser Engraver. It is classified as a Class 1 safety laser machine and comes with a door sensor design and eye protection with OD 6+. You can work confidently, knowing that you and your surroundings are protected. This is particularly important if you’re working in a busy workshop or around other people, as it minimizes the risk of accidents and ensures a safe working environment.

Desktop Batch Engraving Laser Engraver

Weighing in at just 13.5 kg (29.7 lbs), the Swift Laser Engraver is designed for portability. Its compact design allows you to take your engraving projects on the go, making it perfect for workshops, trade shows, or any location where you need to showcase your work. Imagine the flexibility of being able to set up your engraving station wherever you need it, without being tied down to a single location.

For those who need to engrave multiple items quickly, the Swift Laser Engraver offers efficient batch engraving capabilities. With a fixed positioning bar and a foot pedal switch, you can easily handle batch tasks such as engraving QR codes, serial numbers, and more. This feature is particularly useful for businesses that need to mark large quantities of items quickly and accurately, improving productivity and reducing turnaround times.

Speed and durability are key when it comes to engraving machines. The Swift Laser Engraver operates at a speed of 15000mm/s and has an impressive lifespan of 100,000 hours. This ensures that your investment will serve you well for years to come. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that your machine is built to last and can handle high-volume work without compromising on performance.

The Swift Laser Engraver, with its combination of power, precision, and portability, is a catalyst for anyone involved in engraving and cutting. Whether you’re a hobbyist looking to take your projects to the next level or a business seeking to improve efficiency and quality, this machine offers the features and performance you need to succeed.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the laser engraver, jump over to the official Swift ComMarker B6 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



