Gweike G2 20W vs xTool F1 vs LaserPecker LP4 laser engravers and cutters compared

When it comes to laser engravers and cutters, the market is flooded with choices, making it challenging to make an informed decision. In this guide we are comparing three prominent contenders side by side: the Gweike G2 20W Metal & Plastic Fiber Laser Engraver, xTool F1 Portable IR & Diode Laser Engraver, and the LaserPecker LP4 Portable Dual-Laser.

While each machine has its merits, the G2 20W stands out as the most advanced, versatile, and efficient choice for both professional and hobbyist applications. Learn more about why and the main features of each in detail below.

Gweike G2 20W vs xTool F1 vs LaserPecker LP4

Speed and precision

When it comes to laser engraving, speed, and precision are often the primary factors that users consider. The Gweike G2 sets a new industry standard with its breathtaking engraving velocity of 15,000 mm/s. This speed is achieved through its state-of-the-art galvanometer, enabling both fast and deep engraving capabilities. In contrast, the xTool F1 peaks at a maximum speed of 4,000 mm/s, while the LaserPecker LP4 lags even further behind with a top speed of 2,000 mm/s.

The G2 laser engraver doesn’t compromise on precision either. It offers an unparalleled repeatability accuracy of ±0.001 mm, making it the go-to option for projects that require microscopic levels of detail. While both the xTool F1 and LaserPecker LP4 offer commendable accuracy, neither comes close to matching the G2’s capability for precision.

Laser cutting

When it comes to cutting capabilities, the G2 can cut 0.3mm aluminum sheets, in addition to its engraving features. While the xTool F1 can cut up to 8mm thick wood and 5mm thick acrylic, and the LaserPecker LP4 can cut 8mm Balsa Wood and 5mm Acrylic, the Gweike G2’s ability to cut metal adds a layer of versatility that the other two units can’t match. Here is a quick summary of the features of the G2 laser engraver and cutter.

Power and efficiency

The power source of a laser engraver is a critical aspect, directly impacting its performance and efficiency. The G2 is equipped with a 20W Raycus Ytterbium Fiber Laser Source, ensuring a stable and high-quality laser beam at all times. This level of power is significantly higher than that of the xTool F1 and LaserPecker LP4 laser engravers, both of which offer 10W lasers. This higher power not only facilitates faster work but also provides deeper engraves, broadening the scope of possible projects.

Moreover, the G2 stands out for its electrical efficiency. It operates on less than 120W and offers a versatile supply voltage range of 110-240 V and 50-60Hz, making it adaptable to various global electrical standards. This feature enhances its suitability for international users, who can plug-and-play the machine without worrying about voltage compatibility.

Laser color engraving

The G2 sets itself apart with its wide range of material compatibility, from metals and alloys to special materials like artificial leather and lacquered paper. However, its standout feature is the vivid color engraving it offers. It can produce more than 30 different stunning colors on stainless steel and titanium. This unique feature sets it in a league of its own, far surpassing the capabilities of the xTool F1 and LaserPecker LP4, which don’t offer color engraving.

Customization

Ease of use is another area where the Gweike G2 shines. It comes with an electric stand featuring an automatic lifting function. This feature adds an extra layer of convenience and precision, particularly when adjusting engraving depths. While the xTool F1 offers an adjustable cover and the LaserPecker LP4 has a rotary extension, but neither machine provides the level of user-centric design inherent in the G2 laser engraver.

The G2’s design also allows for handheld engraving, thanks to its detachable structure. This dual functionality as a desktop and portable unit adds another layer to its versatility enabling users to engrave a wide variety of different surfaces wherever they may be located.

Safety

Safety is a non-negotiable aspect when dealing with powerful lasers. The G2 comes fully equipped with safety features like a fully enclosed safety cover, overheat protection, and tilt protection. Additionally the G2 laser engraver comes with CE and FDA certifications, ensuring it meets rigorous international safety and quality standards.

The LaserPecker LP4 also has multiple safety certifications, but the G2’s certifications offer additional peace of mind, further tipping the scales in its favor.

Handheld portability

While the xTool F1 and LaserPecker LP4 are designed for portability, the G2 combines both desktop and handheld functionalities, offering a 2-in-1 advantage. This dual nature makes the G2 suitable for a wide range of applications, from industrial settings to on-the-go tasks. Allowing the G2 to leave the confines of your workbench and be held in place by hand to engrave in even the most awkward locations and surfaces that other engraving machines cannot.

Weighing in at 12Kg and with dimensions of 260mm(L) x 440mm(W) x 505mm(H), the Gweike G2 is designed for portability without compromising on stability. It can be comfortably positioned on any surface, making it the perfect choice for a wide range of environments and workspaces.

Price and OS support

Priced at $1,599 with a $900 discount, the G2 laser engraver also comes with a comprehensive 2-year warranty covering non-human damage and failures, providing peace of mind for your investment. The warranty policy for the xTool F1 and LaserPecker LP4 may vary, but G2’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in its robust warranty provision.

The Gweike G2 offers users a broad range of operating system compatibility, including Windows, MacOS and Linux. While the xTool F1 and LaserPecker LP4 offer compatibility with Windows and MacOS, the addition of Linux support in the G2 provides an extra layer of flexibility for users who prefer open-source platforms.

Conclusion

While the xTool F1 and LaserPecker LP4 laser engravers are good devices, they simply can’t match the G2’s comprehensive range of innovative features. And for that, the G2 is the indisputable choice.

From its extraordinary speed and unmatched precision to its multi-material and vivid color engraving capabilities, the Gweike G2 20W Metal & Plastic Fiber Laser Engraver stands as the pinnacle of laser engraving and cutting technology. It offers unparalleled features and capabilities, making it the ultimate choice for anyone serious about laser engraving and cutting. While the xTool F1 and LaserPecker LP4 are commendable devices, they simply can’t match the Gweike G2’s comprehensive and superior offerings.

In every aspect, be it speed, precision, power, versatility, safety, or user convenience, the G2 not only meets but defines industry standards. For those looking to invest in a laser engraver or cutter, the choice is clear: the G2 is the indisputable leader in the field.

G2 Unboxing & setup

If you would like to learn more about setting up the Gweike G2 laser engraver and cutter and what you can expect to receive when your order arrives. Watch the unboxing video below to learn more about each component and how it can be assembled to start your laser engraving adventure.



