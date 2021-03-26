LaserPro high-powered laser cutter and engraver hits Kickstarter

A new laser cutter has been launched via Kickstarter this month offering a 7W or 10W high-power laser, and allowing you to laser engrave onto anodized aluminum alloy, mirrored stainless steel, carbon steel, curved moving pictures, glass, and so much more. The LaserPro can cut through wood and acrylic panels up to 6mm in thickness. Connect your smart phone to the LaserPro by Wi-Fi and start creating. Upload pictures to the LaserPro App and edit them according to your desired result. It’s just that simple and powerful.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $423 or £313 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LaserPro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the LaserPro laser cutter project checkout the promotional video below.

“LaserPro offers state-of-the-art precision with a small pixel 0.08mm laser spot. This not only promotes fine lines but allows you to produce HDR artwork easily and creatively. Obtain graphics from the camera and engrave them on the products directly. With its HD built-in camera, accurate laser spot, application, and internal memory, you get to experience modern technology first-hand”

“We’ve also included an auto-focus system that automatically focuses the laser on the object being engraved on – even if the surface is uneven or at an incline. What’s more, it has low distortion, HD built-in camera with intelligent recognition to copy patterns and designs onto another surface. Place your design with your mouse and position it exactly where you want.”

“LaserPro supports a super large engraving size of 305*215mm, giving you a reasonably-sized working range big enough to create amazing designs – yet compact enough to fit on your workstation. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the laser cutter, jump over to the official LaserPro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals