Maotoam professional USB-C hub and laptop stand (final hours)



Maotoam is a versatile fully featured laptop stand with integrated USB-C hub offering 100W PD Charging, [email protected], 10Gbps USB 4.0 And 3.2 second generation connectivity as well as supporting quadruple monitors as well as the new Apple MacBook and Thunderbolt 3 and 4 laptops. The project is already raised over $140,000 thanks to nearly 1,400 backers with still 10 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $69 or £50 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Maotoam campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Maotoam laptop stand and hub project watch the promotional video below.

“Maotoam is more than just a hub. Its innovative design turns your laptop into a full-featured workstation. It can be adjusted to any angle to reduce screen glare, improve typing ergonomics while providing connectivity and data transfer for all your essential devices. The triple display drivers deliver an unparalleled visual experience with dual HDMI ports and a PD (Power Delivery) port.”

“Maotoam combines an infinitely adjustable laptop stand and a 13-in-1 USB-C hub. The hub is equipped with 13 useful ports, supports USB 3.2 Gen2 as well as USB 4 for transmission speeds up to 10Gbp/s and 100W USB-C power delivery which can power 5 connected devices simultaneously and never encounter a power drain while you are working.”

“It lets you work more efficiently and boosts productivity with quadruple monitor display output at the latest [email protected] ultra-high-definition video. Maotoam provides an ergonomic laptop experience and creates a more comfortable working environment.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the laptop stand and hub, jump over to the official Maotoam crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

