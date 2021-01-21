E-stand innovative laptop stand hits Kickstarter

If you are in the market for a versatile laptop stand you may be interested in a new ergonomic design that offers a wide variety of different applications. From lying on your bed, to sitting on the floor or even at your desk the E-stand laptop stand can be used. The laptop stand is constructed using Santa Clara Marine Plywood from the Philippines, Rockler Sanding Sealer from the United States and Polyvine Dead Flat Finish Varnish from the United Kingdom.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the E-stand campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the E-stand laptop stand project watch the promotional video below.

“The future of laptop and bedside stands is here with the dawn of the E-stand. The newest innovation in contemporary furniture in the modern era. Created with specifically handpicked materials from all over the world. The E-stand is undoubtedly a uniquely different state-of-the-art furniture with ergonomic and futuristic features.”

“Elegantly Portable: Very attractive design and finish. Both the topmost table and its right and left legs are completely foldable, making it highly portable without taking much space. Strengthened Adjusters: Highly Strengthened Angular Adjusters on each side can accommodate table movement for up to 90 degrees. Wide Compatibility: Our specialized sizing measures ensure that any and all laptop models available today up to 18 inches can be mounted on it without problem or excess spacing. Cool Design: Natural cooling and anti-dust spaces crafted at the bottom of the table makes it so that laptops never overheat. Soft but sturdy notches are also available on the flat-top to prevent things from rolling down when tilted.”

“If you are looking for your next multi-utility desk, then the E-stand would be the best choice for you. Not only is it excellently designed and extremely flexible, it is by far the ultimate laptop accessory you can get for future-proofing use. You can now use your laptop in any position you desire using any posture you prefer the most. Most importantly, the desk comes with specially crafted natural cooling streaks that keep your laptop from heating up while using it on its table-top without any extra use of fans or electricity. It’s also compatible with most, if not all models of laptops available today.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the laptop stand, jump over to the official E-stand crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

