TobenONE 15-in-1 USB-C docking station and laptop stand

The TobenONE Laptop Stand & Docking Station is a versatile tool designed to meet these needs, offering a blend of ergonomic design and advanced connectivity options. This device is not just a stand to prop up your laptop; it’s a comprehensive solution that transforms your laptop into a powerful workstation.

The TobenONE Docking Station is a marvel for those who juggle multiple tasks and require various connections to peripherals. With its ability to connect to three monitors, it offers a substantial increase in screen space, which is essential for professionals who work with extensive data or complex software. The docking station supports high-resolution displays up to 8K at 30Hz, providing crystal-clear visuals for every task. Users can choose between Mirror and Extended Modes, depending on whether they want to duplicate their screen or spread their work across multiple displays, thus boosting their productivity.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $139 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates). Ergonomics is another critical aspect of the TobenONE Laptop Stand. It is designed to reduce the strain on your neck and eyes by elevating the laptop to the ideal viewing angle.

This is particularly beneficial for those who spend long hours working on their laptops. Additionally, the stand’s architecture aids in cooling, preventing your laptop from overheating during intensive use. This feature ensures that your device operates at its best, even under heavy workloads.

Laptop USB-C docking station

Data transfer speed is crucial for professionals who need to move large files quickly. The TobenONE Docking Station is equipped with USB 3.1-A and USB 3.1-C ports that enable swift file transfers at rates of up to 10 Gbps. This capability is especially useful for those who need to back up data or share files between devices promptly. The docking station’s compact and lightweight design makes it an excellent travel companion, ensuring that you can maintain a high level of productivity even when you’re on the go.

Managing multiple peripherals can be a hassle, but the TobenONE Docking Station simplifies this process with a convenient side switch. This feature allows users to connect and disconnect devices with ease, saving time and reducing the clutter of cables. The docking station also incorporates the latest GAN III Chip Technology for efficient charging, and it includes built-in protection systems to safeguard your devices from power-related issues.

Assuming that the TobenONE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the TobenONE laptop stand and docking station project scan the promotional video below.

For those who rely on a stable and fast internet connection, the TobenONE Docking Station offers a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. This ensures that your online activities, from video conferencing to data synchronization, are smooth and uninterrupted. The docking station also includes dual card slots for SD 4.0 and TF 4.0 cards, allowing for quick and simultaneous reading and writing operations. This feature is particularly useful for photographers, videographers, and other media professionals who need to manage their files efficiently.

The TobenONE Laptop Stand & Docking Station is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality and functional products. It is an essential tool for anyone looking to maximize their laptop’s capabilities while maintaining a tidy and efficient workspace. Whether you’re a professional, student, or tech enthusiast, the TobenONE Docking Station is designed to elevate your computing experience and help you achieve more in less time. With its combination of ergonomic benefits and a wide array of connectivity options, the TobenONE Laptop Stand & Docking Station is a smart investment for anyone looking to optimize their laptop’s potential.

