Lamborghini Revuelto V12 hybrid shown off on video

The new Lamborghini Revuelto V12 hybrid was unveiled earlier this week, the car will come with 1,000 horsepower and it will replace the Aventador and now we have a video of the car.

The video below from Top Gear gives us a good look at the new Lamborghini Revuelto V12, we get to see the cars design and also the interior, it certainly looks impressive.

Revuelto brings the future of Lamborghini design to the road today. It stays constant to the exclusive Lamborghini design DNA but establishes an entirely new stylistic language. It links with the iconic and legendary Lamborghini V12 cars of the past throughout the new shape, while the new proportions open the door towards the future.

While Revuelto delivers a quantum leap in an all-new car design, both externally and internally, the inspiration of previous V12 legends is still clear. Starting with the 1971 Countach prototype and its perfect proportions developed on a single longitudinal line, this car was responsible for creating a pure and essential style contextualized in the Space Age era. It defined the Lamborghini V12 super sports car DNA and introduced one of the most distinctive Lamborghini V12 elements: the vertically-opening scissor doors, which contribute to creating the character of Revuelto.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto V12 hybrid looks like a very impressive supercar, as yet we do not have any details on how much this amazing-looking car will cost.

Source Top Gear





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals