Lamborghini LB744 to have 13 driving modes

Lamborghini has shared some more information on their new Lamborghini LB744 and they have revealed that the car will come with a total of 13 different driving modes.

The car will be powered by three electric motors and a 6.5 litre naturally aspirated V12, it will come with more than 1000 horsepower, and it certainly sounds impressive.

The innovations that place the LB744 at the apex of its category include the architecture and balance of the car; the cutting-edge approach to the chassis and the aerodynamic design; and the new hybrid powertrain that makes it possible to maximize the electric motor support and introduce new driving modes, including zero-emission 4WD, for a total of 13 different driving experiences.

The new architecture allows for optimal weight distribution (44% at the front and 56% at the rear), bringing them closer to the center of gravity and optimizing the length of the wheelbase, resulting in a perfect balance that makes the LB744 extremely agile and effective both on the road and in the curves of a circuit. This capability is also enhanced by the increased stiffness of the anti-roll bars (+11% at the front and +50% at the rear), and by the reduced steering ratio (-10% compared to the Aventador Ultimae): an approach already successfully tested on the Huracán STO. The LB744’s capabilities are complemented by the four-wheel steering system, which contributes significantly to the sensation of a car that is agile, responsive and compact but at the same time stable and precise, and by the specially developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires featuring a more generous front footprint (+4% compared to the Aventador.

We can’t wait to see what the new Lamborghini LB744 looks like, you can find out more details about this new supercar from Lamborghini over at their website at the link below.

Source Lamborghini





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals