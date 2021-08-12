Lamborghini is teasing Countach fans again

Not long ago, we shared the teaser image from Lamborghini showing off the new Countach. Of all the cars Lamborghini has produced, anyone around in the 80s probably remembers the original Countach the most. Lamborghini reviving the name is a big deal, and we can’t wait to see the car in full.

The official reveal will happen this weekend on Sunday in Monterey. Ahead of the official reveal, Lamborghini has offered up a few more teaser images hinting at what the car look like. One of the teaser images shows the side louvers for the car and was seen in a leak previously.

The new teaser images also include one that shows the rear glass louvers covering the engine of the car and the V12 underneath that appears to have bronze covers. It also shows the wedge-shaped front and with the iconic Countach name. We hope the car has all the retro touches that made the original Countach so sexy.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals