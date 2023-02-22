Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a one-of-a-kind version of their Huracan STO, the Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 was created in collocation with Japanese artist IKEUCHI.

Automobili Lamborghini, together with its strong network of 180 dealers in 53 different countries, have decided to organize a cross-sectional projects for which different markets will cooperate with internationally renowned artists to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The company has created the artistic platform to explore, in all forms, Lamborghini’s core values that have always distinguished it in the past, present and as a future reference also. This first Japanese collaboration will be presented In Tokyo together with IKEUCHI.

Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO said “We are very proud to present this piece of art together with IKEUCHI in this memorable 60th anniversary year. Lamborghini Huracán STO Time Chaser_111100 truly blends tradition and innovation, the past and the future while perfectly embodying Lamborghini’s values. On this milestone of our 60th year, Lamborghini promises to continue to grow as a bold and unconventional brand, never ceasing to challenge itself.”

