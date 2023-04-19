Lamborghini Huracan STO, Tecnica and EVO Spyder 60th Anniversary Editions unveiled

Lamborghini s launching three new versions of its Huracan to celebrate its 60th anniversary, the Lamborghini Huracan STO, Tecnica and EVO Spyder 60th Anniversary Editions.

There will be 60 units of each model made available, the Lamborghini Huracan STO will come with a naturally aspirated V10 with 640 horsepower, you can see more information below.

The Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) represents the pinnacle of the family’s performance, featuring a naturally aspirated 640 hp V10 engine. The 60th Anniversary Edition is offered in two versions, both inspired by the idea of high-performance athletic sportswear or team colors using tone-on-tone hues. The first features shades of blue, with the bodywork in Blu Aegeus embellished with elements in Blu Astraeus that can be combined with exposed carbon fiber elements with a Blu Mira finish. The interior features a combination of Alcantara in Nero Cosmus (black) and Grigio Octans (gray), details in Nero Ade and contrasting embroidery in Blu Amon (blue). The second version presents bodywork in Grigio Telesto (gray) and Nero Noctis (black) combined with exposed carbon fiber, while the interior in Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans Alcantara features stitching and leather details in Rosso Alala (red) leather. Both versions have the 60th anniversary logo embroidered on the seat and are equipped with 20” forged aluminum Hek rims with a matte black finish.

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini Huracan STO, Tecnica and EVO Spyder 60th Anniversary Editions lover at the Lamborghini website at the link below.

Source Lamborghini





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals