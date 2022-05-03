Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a racing version of their Huracan STO, the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2, the car is designed for the track.

The new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 comes with a naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 640 horsepower.

Compared to the Huracán GT3 EVO, which was homologated in 2019 and based on the Huracán EVO road car, the GT3 EVO2 fully complies with the new FIA 2022 technical regulations and features all-new aerodynamic solutions and intake system. The unmistakable hexagonal airscoop design and the rear fin are derived from Huracán STO, contributing to a more efficient intake system and better car balance. The airscoop is connected to a snorkel, replacing the side air intakes, which optimally channels the airflow directly into the engine, resulting in greater responsiveness to the driver’s demands. The introduction of 10 electronically actuated throttle bodies increases the efficiency of the V10 with titanium valves; the entire system, designed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, is fixed to the engine by just four screws, a solution introduced for the first time on the Essenza SCV12, to facilitate maintenance work.

The fully carbon fiber bodywork features a muscular design created in collaboration with Lamborghini’s Centro Stile. The new splitters, diffuser and underbody enhance aerodynamic efficiency. The carbon fiber floor, coated with high-strength Zylon fiber, together with the new diffuser, provides greater downforce than the current generation GT3 EVO. Other innovations include the rear wing, which is mounted on aluminum alloy pillars (Ergal 7075 T6) inspired by those of the STO. The new supports allow for greater precision in adjusting the wing compared to those of the EVO model.

Source Lamborghini

