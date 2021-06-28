Lamborghini Huracán Follow Me car cruises the tarmac at an Italian airport

When it comes to exotic cars, Lamborghini is one of the most notable names. The Italian automaker has announced that it has renewed its partnership with Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport that sees it provide the airport with a slick custom Huracán sports car. The car is the follow-me car that will guide arriving and departing aircraft to and from the parking apron and taxiway.

The airport will be using the car until January 7, 2022. The car is a Huracán EVO using a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine making 640 horsepower. The special livery the car wears is Verde Turbine Matte with plenty of matte orange along with it. The central section of the roof and the wheels are done in black. The car also has red and yellow flashing lights on top and other custom graphics.

The vehicle is fitted with a radio that is connected to the airport control tower for communications. Other touches on the exterior include text that reads “Follow Me in Our Beautiful Country,” highlighted by the Italian flag.

