Komar survival knife from $50

The design team at Ferro Knife have created a new survival knife called the Komar which is now available to back by a Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $50. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the classic -looking survival knife fitted with a moulded wooden handle designed for experienced outdoor adventurers or casual campers.

Within the handle is a secret compartment allowing you to keep your most essential accessories easy to hand, when the worst should happen. “High-quality knives make you confident, creative and help when camping or hiking. Maybe this knife is even destined to save your life. Owning Komar allows you to enjoy its cutting experience for many years, because it will last a lifetime with proper care. “

“My name is Oleg. I have been manufacturing knives for over 10 years. I am the founder and owner of FerroKnife.Art After the first successful funding, I am participating in a new campaign. This is my second project on Kickstarter. My passion is hiking. There I had to use various knives. However, every time something did not satisfy me or was missing. The arm quickly gets tired, and it is difficult to work with and inconvenient, too long, or too short of a handle. Thus, I decided that I just needed to make a universal knife for survival!”

For more details and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

