KIOXIA 2TB microSDXC memory card now available

If you are looking for considerable storage on your microSD card. You will be pleased to know that memory solution provider KIOXIA, has recently announced the start of mass production for its 2TB microSDXC memory card, the EXCERIA PLUS G2. KIOXIA announced prototyping of the 2TB microSDXC last year and has now finished its development and testing phases making the card available to consumers.

This development marks a significant milestone in the memory card market, offering enhanced performance and storage capacity. The card’s target market includes smartphone owners, content creators, and gamers, who will benefit from the increased storage capacity and speed.

One of the key factors behind this advancement is KIOXIA’s utilization of its proprietary manufacturing technology. This includes the BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and an in-house designed controller. Through the application of these technologies, KIOXIA has been able to produce a 2TB microSDXC UHS-I memory card, a feat that represents a significant leap in memory card production.

2TB microSDXC

The production process involved an impressive technical accomplishment: the stacking of sixteen 1 terabit dies of 3D flash memory. Despite the high memory capacity, KIOXIA managed to keep within the SD Association’s SDXC specification’s maximum thickness of 0.8 mm. This achievement showcases the company’s expertise and innovation in memory solutions.

In terms of performance, the EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC memory cards boast a read speed of up to 100 MB/s and a write speed of up to 90 MB/s. These speeds meet the UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Application Class 1 (A1), and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) standards, ensuring high-speed data transfer and recording.

One of the most notable features of the 2TB microSDXC memory card is its capacity to allow over 41 hours of video recording at 100Mbps. This makes it an ideal choice for high-capacity data recording applications such as action cameras. The extended recording time will be a valuable asset for content creators, vloggers, and any user who requires extensive video recording capabilities.

Jamie Stitt, General Manager B2C Sales & Marketing at KIOXIA Europe GmbH, expressed optimism about the new cards’ reception, particularly among smartphone owners, content creators, dashcam users, video bloggers, and mobile gamers. These groups are expected to appreciate the increased storage capacity and the enhanced data transfer speeds.

The EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC memory cards are set to be introduced to the market in the upcoming quarter. This launch represents a significant step forward in memory card technology, offering users unprecedented storage capacity and performance. The introduction of these cards will undoubtedly influence the memory card market, setting new standards for storage capacity and speed.



