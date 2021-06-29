Kingston DC1500M Data Center U.2 NVMe SSD

Kingston has today launched a new data centre NVMe SSD storage solution in the form of the DC1500M, expanding the range and joining the DC1000B NVMe boot drive,DC500 series SATA SSDs and DC450R. The new is NVMe SSD is available in 960 GB, 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB and 7.68 TB capacities and offers speeds of up to 3 GB/s and up to 510K IOPS. The new SSD has been specifically designed to provide users with an exceptional “balance of consistent I/O delivery with high read and write IOPS performance to manage a wide range of transactional workloads” explains Kingston.

“DC1500M adds support for multiple namespaces making it ideal for environments including virtualisation and web hosting,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. “From high-performance cloud services, media capture and transport to a range of big-data applications, DC1500M sets the standard for applications where QoS and predictability of performance are paramount.

Data centers need drives that are reliable, have serviceable form factors and are equipped with the enterprise-grade features that make it easier to maintain SLAs. Building on the success of previous Kingston U.2 NVMe SSDs, the new DC1500M drive boasts advanced enterprise-class features to enhance long-term performance in high-availability environments.

Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe PCIe interface to ensure high throughput and low latency in new and existing data center platforms. The drive delivers consistent read/write latencies of <110 µs / <206 µs, respectively. Additionally, adopting the U.2 form factor allows current Gen 3.0 and Gen 4.0 servers and storage arrays to immediately utilise existing PCIe slots and U.2 backplanes while maintaining serviceability with hot-pluggable drives.”

For full specifications on the new DC1500M Data Center U.2 NVMe SSD drive and the speed you can expect from each capacity jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Kingston

