Kingdom Come Deliverance launching on Switch console?

Rumours are suggesting that the excellent Kingdom Come Deliverance mediaeval role-playing game will be munching on the Nintendo Switch next month. Rumours have been sparked thanks to a listing Nintendo Japanese website, stating the game will be available from February 18th. Kingdom Come Deliverance has previously launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and offers an immersive single player adventure set in medieval Britain.

– A living, medieval world that dynamically responds to your actions but Exists without you

– Realistic & extensive medieval combat. As close as you ever wanted to get to the real thing

– Intriguing story based on historical events inspired by the real-world challenge

– Exceptional level of graphic detail with a dynamic AI system, day and night cycles and changing weather patterns

– Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) Content Description: Blood and gore, intense violence, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, use of alcohol

As soon as more information is confirmed by Nintendo or developers Warhorse Studios we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : WCCFTech : Warhorse Studios

