King Bee II Analog XLR streaming microphone

A new microphone has been created an launched by Turtle Beach brand Neat Microphones offering a great choice for streamers, podcasters and more. Available to purchase during the summer months of 2021 the King Bee II microphone is priced at $170 and as the name suggests is the successor to Neat Microphones’ original award-winning King Bee microphone.

Turtle Beach acquired Neat Microphones in January 2021, and the team – the former founders of Blue Microphones, the inventors of the first high-performance USB microphone, and pioneers behind other award-winning microphones that have revolutionized how professionals and consumers capture their voice, music, and more – have been getting ready to unveil the all-new King Bee II ever since.

Features of the. King Bee II Analog XLR include:

– Exceptional audio for recording, voiceovers, broadcast & streaming use

– Perfect for vocals, drums, electric guitar, piano, & acoustic instruments

– Proprietary 34mm large diaphragm gold-sputtered true condenser capsule

– Cardioid polar pattern

– Beautifully styled modern design; custom Class A discrete electronics provide amazing clarity and depth

– XLR output; includes custom Beekeeper shockmount and Honeycomb pop filter for control of ‘plosives’

Specifications of the King Bee II Analog XLR microphone include:

– Transducer Type: 34 mm center-terminated condenser capsule, with external polarization

– Polar Pattern: Cardioid

– Frequency Response: 16 Hz – 20 kHz

– Sensitivity: 26.0 mV/Pa at 1 kHz (1 Pa = 94 dB SPL)

– Output Impedance: 50 ohms

– Rated Load Impedance: >1k ohms

– Maximum SPL: 140 dB SPL (2.5k ohms, 0.5% THD)

“Whether you’re a musician, podcaster, or streamer, the King Bee II offers outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality. Its large-diaphragm 34 mm center-terminated true condenser capsule design is ideal for applications requiring low noise and high sensitivity. Vocals, drums, electric guitar, piano, and most acoustic instruments shine with the King Bee II, and spoken word applications, from voiceovers to podcasting to streaming content can be captured with crystal-clear clarity and depth. Thanks to its custom Class A discrete electronics, powerful design, and a precision, gold-sputtered microphone capsule, what you hear at the output is what the King Bee II hears at its input. In addition, the King Bee II comes with its own custom-designed shockmount and pop filter, allowing the King Bee II to become one of the most useful — and commanding — mics in your hive.”

Source : Neat Microphones

