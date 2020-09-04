Kinetic Driver limited edition screwdriver hits Kickstarter

Italian design company Giaco Whatever have created a precision limited edition kinetic screwdriver, aptly named the Kinetic Driver launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $390,000 thanks to over 3600 backers with still 12 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from €75 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during November 2020.

“The total weight of the Kinetic Driver is enough to produce the right pressure on the screw. So you don’t have to. But you don’t need that. It has a ceramic bearing in the head. It feels like it’s just levitating between your fingers. You don’t need that.The knurling pattern is carefully selected to feel that satisfactory grip on it. That means great control. But you don’t need that. The case neatly holds the Kinetic Driver and its bits. But it’s also a smart platform to organize the small parts you’re working with. But you don’t need that.The Kinetic Driver is thinner where it should be. It accommodates the fingers that are not part of the action. Feels like the whole hand is resting.”

Source : Kickstarter

