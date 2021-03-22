TickTalk 4 smartwatch designed for children between the ages of 5 to 12

If you are searching for a smartwatch specifically designed for children you may be interested in the TickTalk 4 kids smartwatch which is already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 700 backers. The project is now in its final days and will start shipping out to backers in a few months time. The latest addition of the smartwatch builds on the companies previously launched smartwatches again specifically designed for children and offering a wealth of features including a two 5 megapixel Selfie and Snapshot photo and video cameras, together with new parental controls and 4G/LTE connectivity.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $150 or £109 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the TickTalk 4 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the TickTalk 4 children smartwatch project checkout the promotional video below.

“TickTalk 4 is the revolutionary 4G/LTE smartwatch phone designed for children ages 5-12 combining video and voice calling, secure messaging, parental controls, locating capability, SOS contacts, reminders, and more in one simple device. The TickTalk 4 has all the essential features backers loved in the TickTalk 3 and introduces free streaming music powered by iHeartRadio Family, step tracking, 2x 5MP Selfie and Snapshot photo and video cameras, and new parental controls for the smartest smartwatch for kids. “

“No family should have to choose between peace of mind or technology when it comes to their children. TickTalk 4 gives children all the positive aspects of technology with a focus on safety, connection, and building better habits. TickTalk gives the modern family a safe cell phone alternative that over 190,000 families around the world have trusted since launching our first generation in 2016. “

“TickTalk 4 comes with 2-way voice, video, and Wi-Fi calling for crystal-clear connecting. Add up to 53 parent-approved contacts with designated SOS and shortcut parent icons. Our secure firewall system blocks unknown numbers to protect your child from being contacted by unknown numbers.”

Source : Kickstarter

