Kia Concept EV9 teaser photos released

Kia has released some teaser photos of its new Kia Concept EV9, this is designed to give us an idea of what the new electric SUV may look like.

Kia will show off their new Kia Concept EV9 at the LA Auto Show on the 17th of November and we are looking forward to find out more information about the car.

Kia today revealed the first official images of the Kia Concept EV9, an all-electric SUV concept that embodies the company’s commitment to become a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Following the launch of EV6, the Kia Concept EV9 is an intriguing glimpse into the future direction of the all-electric SUV, combining progressive design, state-of-the-art tech, and an advanced all-electric powertrain in one pioneering package.

The first visuals of the concept SUV show an ultramodern exterior design, the schematics of which hint at a contemporary recreational treatment that’s brought to the fore by an upright and capable stylistic stance.

The renderings illustrate a highly conceptual cabin that has been honed to give the driver and passengers a light, flexible and adaptive interior space as the experience of the journey evolves. A stunning interactive ultra-wide display and a radical new take on the traditional steering wheel are just two of the standout interior features.

You can find out more information about the new Kia Concept electric vehicle over at Kia at the link below.

