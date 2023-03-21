Kia Concept EV5 car unveiled

We previously saw the new Kia EV9 SUV and now the carmaker has unveiled their new Kia Concept EV5, the company has said that this concept car is a prelude to their next electric vehicle.

This new concept car gives us an idea of some of the future designs that we can expect to see from Kia, the design shares similarities with the recently announced EV9.

Kia Corporation today unveiled the Concept EV5 at Kia Chinese EV Day. The all-electric SUV concept took center stage at the event to present the brand’s strategy to establish global leadership in electrification.

Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the Concept EV5 provides a preview of a production all-electric SUV model that will be launched first in China later this year. The Concept EV5 also heralds a new design era for Kia and gives an intriguing glimpse into the aesthetic direction of the brand’s future fully electric models.

“It is my great privilege to proudly announce that Kia is entering the EV market in China. The Kia Concept EV5 marks yet another definitive step on our mission to become a leader in sustainable mobility solutions to provide a better future for all. Kia will enrich our customers’ lifestyles and enable them to pursue personal adventures by setting fresh standards for dynamic and efficient electric driving.” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation.

You can find out more information about the new Kia Concept EV5 over at the Kia website at the link below, the car certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Kia





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals