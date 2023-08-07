Khadas Mind mini PC teardown reveals internal workings

If you are patiently waiting for the official launch of the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the new and powerful Khadas Mind PC. You might be interested in a new teardown video created by ETA Prime, providing a look at the internal workings and hardware of the Khadas Mind compact computer.

The Khadas Mind mini PC is definitely worth checking out and is set to launch via Indiegogo very soon. The mini PC is touted as the world’s smallest 12-core x86 Mini PC, is a marvel of engineering, packing a punch in terms of performance and versatility.

The Khadas Mind is not just a mini PC; it’s a portable workstation designed to handle both work and gaming tasks with ease. Its modular design allows for a range of accessories, including an external GPU dock, an I/O dock, and a laptop dock, making it a versatile tool for any tech enthusiast.

Khadas Mind PC teardown

This Khadas Mind teardown provides a detailed look at the internal hardware powering the Khadas Mind, revealing the intricate workings of this powerful mini PC.

At the heart of the Khadas Mind is a 12-core 16-thread Raptor Lake i7 1360p CPU, supported by a whopping 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at 5400 MHz. This is complemented by a 1TB NVMe SSD, providing ample storage and swift data access. The mini PC also features a second slot for an additional 2230 drive, offering users the flexibility to expand their storage as needed.

The Khadas Mind is equipped with a proprietary port, the Mind Port, which serves as the connection point for its various accessories. This mini PC also features a hatch for easy addition of an extra SSD, further enhancing its storage capabilities.

Constructed using high-quality materials, the Khadas Mind boasts a sleek black PCB. It also comes with an internal standby battery, providing up to 5 hours of standby time. This mini PC runs at 32 watts, with a boost up to around 47 watts for short periods, ensuring efficient power usage.

In terms of graphics, the Khadas Mind employs Intel Iris XE Graphics with 96 execution units. It can also be connected to an Oculink e-GPU using the free M.2 slot, which can run up to 63 gigs a second. This feature allows the mini PC to maintain higher boost clocks on the CPU when an external graphics card is connected, providing a significant performance boost.

The Khadas Mind mini PC is a powerful, versatile device, packed with high-end hardware and innovative features. Its modular design, robust internal components, and high-quality construction make it a standout in the realm of compact computing.

If you would like to register your interest to be notified when the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign launches you can do so by jumping over to the official Khadas Mind website by following the link below.

Source: KM



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals