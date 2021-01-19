Exerbell collapsible, kettlebell weight gym for easy storage and use anywhere

If you are looking for an easy way to work out with weights at home or on your daily outdoor circuit, you may be interested in a unique kettlebell weight in the form of a folding and collapsible bag. The Exerbell has been specifically designed to bring the gym into your home, without the clutter. Exerbell is approved by sports and fitness coaches, physiotherapists, fitness enthusiasts and even parents who want equipment that is kids-safe say its designers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $50 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Exerbell campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Exerbell Kettlebell bag project play the promotional video below.

“Exerbell is a foldable fitness kettlebell to challenge your entire body anywhere, anytime, without the need for bulky and expensive iron weights. It features a minimalist and home-friendly design and allows you to adjust the weight, so you can improve your mobility, increase your strength and endurance.”

“All you need is water from your home, lake or sea to create a dynamic weight that also trains your core muscles and stability. Or fill it with sand when you’re near a beach or playground for even more weight. Weight markings on the inside help you adjust your weight from 2 kg/4lbs up to 14 kg/30lbs. “

“Each Exerbell comes in an eco-friendly packaging with a washable cotton-canvas handle and online instructions on how to set it up and use it. Choose from 3 home-friendly colorways: “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Kettlebell bag, jump over to the official Exerbell crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

