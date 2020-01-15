Kensington Surface Go docking station $350

Kensington has created a new docking station for Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet providing a useful accessory to enhance your productivity and connectivity thanks to a wealth of ports located on the rear of the device. Built on Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connect technology, users can connect with confidence for a seamless dock and charge experience that looks as good as it functions, says Kensington.

Priced at $350 the Kensington Surface Go docking station is not for everyone, but the docking station makes it easy to connect external monitors, TVs or projectors via HDMI or DisplayPort++ (Single 4K @ 60Hz; Dual 4K @ 30Hz) if required. It is also fitted with 4 x USB-A 3.1 ports (5V/0.9A), 1 x USB-C 3.1 port for data synchronisation (5V/3A), a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Features of the Kensington Surface Go include :

– Best For: Surface Go

– Connection Technology: Surface Connect Technology

– Power Delivery: Yes; docking and charging through Surface Connect Technology

– Compatibility: Windows 10

– Monitors Supported: 2

– Video Ports: 1 x HDMI v2.0, 1 x DisplayPort v1.2++

– Maximum Resolution Supported: Single Monitor: 3840×[email protected] and Dual Monitors: 3840×[email protected]

– Plug & Play: Plug & Play installation without the need for drivers or downloads

– System Requirements: Compatible with MicroSoft Surface Go

– Warranty: 3 Years

“At last, the perfect Surface Go dock for maximum productivity, creativity and security has arrived. The game-changing SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station is the first all-in-one Surface Go docking solution exclusively Designed for Microsoft Surface to provide the productivity benefits of a docking station, the creativity benefits of Studio Mode designing and Surface Pen stowing, and the security benefits of a flexible mounting solution. It is an ideal choice for offices with security protocols, point-of-sale locations, check-in counters, mobile carts, kiosks, education environments, and conference rooms. Connect to the perfect Surface Go companion– one dock for more productivity, more creativity, and more security.”

To purchase the Kensington Surface Go docking station jump over to the official product page by following the link below for a list of available worldwide stockists.

Source : Kensington

