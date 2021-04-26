Judgment, Yakuza spin-off game launches on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles

Judgment the action-adventure game developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega has this week launched on the next generation Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles, enabling gamers to enjoy the spin-off to the Yakuza series. Played in third person perspective gameplay follows private detective Takayuki Yagami as he investigates a serial-murder case in Kamurocho, a fictional district of Tokyo, Japan, previously featured in the Yakuza franchise.

“From the team that brought you the critically acclaimed Yakuza series comes Judgment, a gritty tale of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption. Haunted by his past, he takes up arms as a private detective, clawing his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders. In this psychological thriller, the balance between justice and mercy teeters on the edge. Track suspects, discover clues, and bring evidence to court – but be careful, there are dark characters at every turn.”

“Can you distinguish between friend and foe? Take advantage of two unique battle styles to take down adversaries in electrifying encounters. Packed with Hollywood-worthy combat sequences and cinematic twists and turns, this mystery will surely keep you on your toes. This upgraded version of Judgment contains all previously released DLC and improved visuals.”

Source : Major Nelson

